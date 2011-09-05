HELSINKI European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said after meeting Finland's prime minister on Monday that he was confident there would soon be an agreement between Helsinki and the rest of the euro zone on the issue of collateral for loans to Greece.

Finland has asked Greece to provide financial guarantees in exchange for Finnish participation in a bailout deal struck on July 21 -- an exceptional demand that has prompted criticism and demands by other euro zone countries for similar treatment.

Van Rompuy said he and Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen had agreed they should find a solution that meets Finland's needs but does not undermine the original aim of helping to stabilise Europe's economy.

"Good progress is being made and I'm confident we will find a solution soon," Van Rompuy told reporters.

He was due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel later on Monday, the start of a crucial week for the euro zone with Germany's top court due to rule on Berlin's role in bailouts on Wednesday and a deadline for private sector participation in a new Greek rescue package on Friday.

Finance ministers from Germany, the Netherlands and Finland will meet on Tuesday in Berlin to discuss the issue of collateral for loans to Greece, sources said.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, editing by Mike Peacock)