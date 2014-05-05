The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN Italian defence group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI said on Monday its AnsaldoBreda train unit had agreed to settle a controversy with Belgian railway operator SNCB over V250-trains, which would end the contract to supply the high-speed trains.

Under the accord, train manufacturer AnsaldoBreda will pay 2.5 million euros (2.05 million pounds) to SNCB and both parties will drop any further claims.

SNCB had requested 40 million euros from AnsaldoBreda, partly for late delivery and partly in damages, in relation to a high-speed train service which was withdrawn within months of its launch.

AnsaldoBreda in turn had said it would seek damages from the railway operator for cancellation of the contract.

