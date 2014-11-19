MILAN Italy's Finmeccanica SIFI.MI said expected to cash in more than 400 million euros (320.08 million pounds) from a contract the Eurofighter consortium signed with a North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) agency.

The consortium comprises also BAE Systems (BAES.L) and Airbus (AIR.PA) in addition to the Italian defence group.

The contract signed on Wednesday between the Eurofighter consortium and the NATO agency will develop the electronically scanned Captor-E radar for the Typhoon jet, Finmeccanica said in a note.

