MILAN Italian industrial conglomerate Finmeccanica SIFI.MI will sign a contract with ATR and Lion Air on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, his office said on Wednesday.

In a note regarding Renzi's public appearances on Thursday, the prime minister's office said the signing of the contract would take place at its offices in the afternoon.

It gave no further details.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)