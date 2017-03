MILAN Italy's Finmeccanica SIFI.MI said on Thursday its helicopter unit AgustaWestland and its power engineering affiliate Ansaldo Energia had won contracts worth a combined total of around 450 million euros (390 million pounds).

The AgustaWestland orders for its AW119Kx and AW 189 helicopters are worth 130 million euros, while contracts awarded to Ansaldo are worth 320 million euros and include the construction a 600 megawatt combined cycle power plant in Egypt.

(Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)