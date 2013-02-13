ROME Italian Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Wednesday he was confident that state-owned defence group Finmeccanica would fill top management positions at a board meeting after the arrest of its chief executive on Tuesday.

"We are monitoring the situation, and we are confident that the board today will be able to take the necessary decisions" on company governance, Grilli told journalists on the sidelines of a conference.

Finmeccanica Chief Executive and Chairman Giuseppe Orsi was arrested Tuesday over bribes allegedly paid to secure the sale of 12 helicopters to India when he was head of the group's AgustaWestland unit. The company's board of directors is scheduled to meet later on Wednesday.

