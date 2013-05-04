Giuseppe Orsi poses in a helicopter during the opening ceremony of the new Terminal of Vertiporto dell'Urbe in Rome January 19, 2009. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MILAN Former Finmeccanica Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi, who faces a trial in June over allegations of corruption in a helicopter deal with India, was released from jail on Saturday, his lawyer said.

Orsi was arrested on February 12 on a warrant alleging he paid bribes to win a 560 million euro (467 million pounds) contract to sell helicopters to India in 2010, when he was at the helm of Finmeccanica's helicopter unit AgustaWestland.

Orsi, who resigned from the state-owned aerospace and defence group a few days after his arrest, denies any wrongdoing. He was released from jail because the terms that allowed prosecutors to keep him in custody ahead of a trial had expired.

Orsi's trial will begin on June 19 after a judge ruled on Friday that there was enough evidence for a procedure to start immediately, legal sources close to the case told Reuters.

In an e-mailed statement, Orsi's lawyer Ennio Amodio said on Saturday that his client had sought to bring order and transparency to a company hit by internal power struggles, and that he was confident truth would prevail at the trial.

