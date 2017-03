The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME The board of Finmeccanica SIFI.MI will approve the sale of 85 percent of its power engineering unit Ansaldo Energia to Italian state investment holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), a union source told Reuters on Friday.

Finmeccanica will retain ownership of the remaining 15 percent, with the option of selling it to CDP in 2017, the source said.

South Korea's Doosan Heavy (034020.KS) has asked to be considered as an industrial partner for Ansaldo Energia, the source said.

(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, writing by Catherine Hornby)