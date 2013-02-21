MILAN AgustaWestland, the helicopter unit of Italian defence group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI, confirmed on Thursday it was responding to a request from India's Ministry of Defence for information over a helicopter contract in a "spirit of full cooperation".

In a statement, AgustaWestland said it had complied with rules regulating the helicopter deal signed with India.

Senior management at state-owned Finmeccanica met an Indian delegation on Thursday over allegations of corruption connected with their government's purchase of 12 helicopters.

AgustaWestland said an evaluation by the Indian Air Force had shown that the AW101 was the only aircraft able to fully meet its operational requirements.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)