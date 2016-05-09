MILAN The chief executive of Italian defence group Leonardo (LDOF.MI), until recently known as Finmeccanica, said on Monday the company would invest 1 billion euros (1 billion pounds) over the next five years in its aeronautics sector.

"After five years of losses we returned to profit and we will invest where there is the greatest value added, and Turin is one of the places," CEO Mauro Moretti said.

The investment will be focused in the research and development departments of its three industrial sites close to northern city of Turin, part of the group's aeronautics and defence electronics units.

The group raised its 2016 forecasts for orders and cash flow on Thursday, helped by a multi-billion-euro Eurofighter contract.

($1 = 0.8780 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Valentina Za)