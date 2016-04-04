The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

ROME Italian defence company Finmeccanica SIFI.MI will finalise a multi-billion contract from Kuwait for 28 Eurofighter jets on Tuesday, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on Monday.

Kuwait signed a memorandum of understanding in September to buy the planes, but efforts to close the deal have hit repeated snags and a third source urged continued caution.

Finmeccanica declined to comment.

The 20-year contract is expected to be worth between 7 billion and 8 billion euros (6 billion-7 billion pounds), with Finmeccanica's share seen at roughly half of the total.

The rest is in the hands of a group of companies in the Eurofighter consortium, including planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) and Britain's BAE Systems (BAES.L).

Finmeccanica Chief Executive Officer Mauro Moretti said in March that the state-owned conglomerate was in the final stages of discussion with Kuwait over the deal and hoped "to conclude in a short period".

Kuwait's parliament recently approved a law allowing the government to pay an advance of some 150 million dinars (350 million pounds) for the contract.

Delays in the multi-billion-euro contract have put pressure on Finmeccanica shares, but the stock was up 2.45 pct on Monday amid speculation it was ready to be finalised.

