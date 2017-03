MILAN Italian defence group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI says it has agreed to refinance a 5-year revolving credit line worth 2.2 billion euros (1.75 billion pounds).

The new loan expires in 2019 and replaces financing that was due to expire in 2015.

The credit facility envisages payment of a spread of 180 basis points over Euribor.

(Reporting by Lisa Jucca)