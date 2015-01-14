MILAN Finmeccanica SIFI.MI said on Wednesday talks with Japan's Hitachi (6501.T) and China's Insigma over the sale of its rail assets were progressing with the aim of receiving final offers rapidly.

The Italian state-controlled industrial conglomerate said talks with the two bidders were progressing "in parallel" and that the final offers would enable it to make a conclusive assessment.

Finmeccanica is selling its unprofitable train-making unit AnsaldoBreda and its 40 percent stake in rail signalling company Ansaldo STS (STS.MI) in a bid to cut debt and focus on its core aerospace and defence businesses.

