MILAN Giuseppe Orsi, the chairman of Italian air defence group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI who was arrested this week over his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal, has resigned his position, Orsi's lawyer said on Friday.

Orsi has also tendered his resignation as a Finmeccanica board member, the lawyer, Ennio Amodio, told reporters.

Orsi, who was questioned by prosecutors on Friday, faces allegations of paying bribes to win a 560-million-euro contract for the company's AgustaWestland unit to supply helicopters for use by senior Indian politicians. Orsi has denied any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday Finmeccanica appointed company insider Alessandro Pansa as Chief Executive, a position formerly held by Orsi.

