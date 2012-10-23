The headquarters of Italian defence and aerospace company Finmeccanica is seen in Rome May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN A former manager of Finmeccanica SIFI.MI has been arrested concerning allegations of international corruption, two investigative sources said on Tuesday, the latest move in a broader probe facing Europe's third biggest defence group.

The sources said former commercial manager Paolo Pozzessere, currently an adviser to the Italian group, had been arrested as part of a probe into contracts with Panama and Brazil.

Police are searching offices in Naples and Rome, one of the sources with direct knowledge of the investigation said.

No one at Finmeccanica was immediately available to comment.

The probe, which emerged last year, has drawn attention to figures connected to Finmeccanica as well as the extent of links between government officials and the state-controlled company.

Finmeccanica's shares were down 3 percent at 3.92 euros by 9.15 a.m. GMT.

"I believe it's linked to the news of the arrest," a Milan trader said.

The probe led by prosecutors in Naples is one of several underway at Finmeccanica, with Chairman and Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi under investigation over a 560 million-euro ($731.95 million) Indian helicopter contract.

Orsi has vowed to stay in his post to clear his name but some political parties have raised questions about whether he should remain at the helm of the country's second-biggest private group.

A meeting which was due to be held between Finmeccanica's top executives and the government last week was cancelled.

(Reporting By Antonella Ciancio, Stephen Jewkes; and Emilio Parodi; Editing by Luca Trogni and Greg Mahlich)