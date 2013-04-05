MILAN Finmeccanica SIFI.MI, the loss-making Italian defence and aerospace group, said on Friday it planned to close 25 plants in Italy and Britain and lay off more than 2,500 people at its defence electronics unit Selex ES.

The planned cuts of 2,529 jobs represent 15 percent of the work force of Selex.

In a statement, Finmeccanica said that along with closing the 25 plants, it would cut the number of products to 350 from 550 as it seeks to focus on technologies with a better market.

The announcement on Friday followed a meeting with trade unions to illustrate the plan, which Finmeccanica defined as an "inevitable step" to compete and broaden its business.

Italian trade union FIM-CISL said it had asked Finmeccanica to continue talks in order to "clarify the prospects of Selex ES." It also called for a plan focused on growth rather than just cuts.

