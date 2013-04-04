A Finnair airplane is docked at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

HELSINKI Finnair (FIA1S.HE) named Cargotec (CGCBV.HE) executive Pekka Vauramo as its new chief executive and said his experience in Asia would help the Finnish national airline's efforts to expand routes to the region.

Vauramo, 55, currently works for the cargo handling equipment maker in Hong Kong.

Finnair Chairman Klaus Heinemann said his background in Asia was a "perfect match" for Finnair, which posted a profit last year for the first time in four years after cutting costs and is concentrating resources on profitable, long-haul routes.

The previous CEO Mika Vehvilainen, who left to become chief executive of Cargotec, was credited with the recent turnaround.

Yet Vauramo still faces the tough task of finding partners to share costs on unprofitable European routes. Finnair has handed more than a third of its European routes to low-cost British airline Flybe (FLYB.L).

Stiff competition from discount carriers and high fuel prices have put pressure on airlines such as Finnair as well as Nordic rival SAS (SAS.ST).

Analysts fear that without partnership deals enabling it to reduce its exposure to unprofitable routes, the company could slip back into the red, particularly as it buys new planes for long-haul flights.

(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Jason Neely)