A Finnair airplane is docked at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

HELSINKI Finland's struggling carrier Finnair (FIA1S.HE) said on Friday British low-cost airline Flybe (FLYB.L) will begin to operate one-third of its European routes from Oct 28.

The companies announced in May the plan that means Flybe will operate 12 Embraer 100-seat aircraft for Finnair.

Finnair also said it continues to review opportunities to offload more of its European traffic.

