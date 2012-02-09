A Finnair airplane is docked at the Chopin International Airport in Warsaw February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

HELSINKI Finnair (FIA1S.HE) has started talks with potential partners about a joint venture in Europe, as it gives up competing with discount carriers on short-haul flights to concentrate on its more lucrative routes to Asia.

Finland's national carrier said it wants to cut costs by 80 million euros this year, part of a plan to cut 140 million euros by 2014.

It also reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss due to higher fuel costs and a weaker economy, underscoring its need to overhaul European operations where it has struggled against cut-price competitors.

"The potential joint venture would expand our home base to cover the entire Nordic region," chief executive Mika Vehvilainen said.

"This requires a more cost-competitive business model for our short-haul traffic, and this is what the potential partnership aims at."

The company did not say which carriers it was in talks with, but ruled out Norwegian Air Shuttle (NWC.OL), SAS (SAS.ST) and Flybe (FLYB.L).

Finland's government, which owns a 55.8 percent stake, said it may consider selling this to enable the company to form a joint venture.

Finnair has been expanding routes to Asia with direct flights from Helsinki to Bangkok and Singapore, and is planning more destinations such as Chongqing, China.

It forecast passenger traffic capacity would grow around 5 percent in 2012, with most of that in Asia, but warned the first half of the year would be "clearly loss-making".

Fourth-quarter operational losses hit 31.6 million euros, against 28.4 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

Finnair shares fell 3.8 percent to 2.53 euros.

The airline defines its 'operational' result as earnings before interest and tax EBIT.L excluding non-recurring items, capital gains, and changes in the fair value of derivatives and the foreign exchange rates of overhaul provisions.

(Additional reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Ritsuko Ando, Dan Lalor and David Hulmes)