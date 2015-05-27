Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
LONDON British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
LONDON Investment firm First Reserve is selling the remaining part of its stake in mining company Glencore (GLEN.L), and has priced shares in the accelerated bookbuild at 286.75 pence a share, a bookrunner on the deal said on Wednesday.
First Reserve is selling around 34.4 million shares in the company, in a placement run by Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE). The price values the share sale at about 98.6 million pounds ($150.96 million).
($1 = 0.6532 pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
LONDON British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
LONDON Qatar pledged 5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion) of investment in Britain on Monday in a show of support for the world's fifth-largest economy just two days before Prime Minister Theresa May triggers formal Brexit talks.