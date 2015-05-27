LONDON Investment firm First Reserve is selling the remaining part of its stake in mining company Glencore (GLEN.L), and has priced shares in the accelerated bookbuild at 286.75 pence a share, a bookrunner on the deal said on Wednesday.

First Reserve is selling around 34.4 million shares in the company, in a placement run by Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE). The price values the share sale at about 98.6 million pounds ($150.96 million).

($1 = 0.6532 pounds)

(Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)