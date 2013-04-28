Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
Electronic payment processor First Data Corp. said on Sunday it hired top JPMorgan (JPM.N) executive Frank Bisignano as its chief executive officer, effective Monday April 29.
As earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal, Bisignano is the latest senior executive to leave the U.S. bank giant after it suffered heavy trading losses and has been under regulatory scrutiny.
Bisignano had jointly held the role of chief operating officer at JPMorgan with Matt Zames. Zames was set to fully assume the role after Bisignano's departure, according to the Wall Street Journal.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Christopher Wilson)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.