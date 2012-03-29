A greyhound sits beside a Greyhound bus at the launch of FirstGroup's new Greyhound UK service in London August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Transport operator FirstGroup (FGP.L) said growth was stalling at its bus operations in the north of England and Scotland, reflecting a growing disparity between the region and the prosperous south of England.

"The economic environment is presenting challenging trading conditions and performance during the year reflects the growing North-South divide with considerably lower growth rates emerging in Scotland and the North of England," FirstGroup said in a statement on Thursday.

About 60 percent of FirstGroup's UK Bus passenger revenues are generated in the north, which has been particularly hard hit by government austerity measures.

Revenue growth and cost cutting would not offset the impact of reduced government subsidies and rising fuel costs, it said.

"Hitherto most UK regional bus companies had appeared confident in their ability to offset higher costs/reduction of various subsidies with higher fares in the year ahead," Goldman Sachs analyst Oliver Neal said.

"FirstGroup's guidance calls this into question."

Analysts at Liberum said the "confidence sapping" UK bus earnings downgrade would lead to group 2013 EBIT forecasts falling over 10 percent to about 352 million pounds.

Thursday's warning sent FirstGroup shares down 14 percent to 250 pence, their lowest levels since April 2009, and the top losers on Britain's midcap FTSE 250 .FTMC index.

Shares of other transport groups were also down, with Go-Ahead (GOG.L) and Stagecoach (SGC.L) more than 4 percent in the red, while National Express (NEX.L) was down 2 percent.

Earlier, the Department of Transport had announced the shortlist of bidders to run three rail franchises, with the four listed companies among 13 selected as possible bidders.

But FirstGroup said it was on track to achieve its earnings target for the full-year, as its U.S. school bus and Greyhound operations continued to perform well, and that it was committed to dividend growth of 7 percent.

"While the decision to grow the dividend in the face of profit declines may appear unusual we assume that the board is focused on the medium-term earnings power of the group's portfolio of businesses rather than current profitability," Goldman analyst Neal said.

