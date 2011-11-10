The U.S. Justice Department has cleared First Niagara's purchase of 169 branches in HSBC Holding's U.S. network, granting approval after the two institutions agreed to sell other branches to maintain competition, the department said on Thursday.

Twenty-six branch offices in the Buffalo, New York area will be sold as a condition for antitrust approval, the department said.

In the original deal announced July 31, HSBC agreed to sell 195 branches in New York and Connecticut to First Niagara in a deal worth about $1 billion (628 million pound).

The acquisition makes Buffalo, New York-based First Niagara one of the largest regional banks in the New York region.

First Niagara has a history of growth through acquisitions, with nearly one such transaction a year for the last decade.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with the Department of Justice, which is a key first step to our divestiture plan in connection with this transaction," John Koelmel, First Niagara's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

First Niagara said the divestitures would be completed early in the second quarter of 2012, about the same time as the deal closes.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the regulator of nationally chartered banks, must also approve the deal.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)