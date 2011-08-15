LONDON The funds unit of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.L) is looking to boost inflows by up to $5 billion (3 billion pounds) in the next five years with the launch of a range of debt funds giving access to fast-growing emerging economies, an executive said.

First State Investments, part of CBA's (CBA.AX) Colonial First State Global Asset Management, will first launch a "hard" currency product involving emerging debt issued in strong currencies such as the dollar and the euro, said Gary Withers, regional managing director for EMEA at First State.

"We have seen emerging market debt as a very attractive development for some time ... On a five-year basis we would expect to be up to about (the) $5 billion level," Withers told Reuters.

Prompted by concerns over inflation, low government bond yields and the deteriorating creditworthiness of some European countries, investors are looking to take advantage of a rise in demand for debt from corporate and sovereign borrowers in South America, Russia and Asia.

"There is a lot of institutional interest, particularly in continental Europe. We are seeing growing interest in the UK and in the U.S. and more globally. The emerging debt asset class seems to be a more standard allocation," Withers said.

Over the next year, a new fund investing in local currency debt and a further fund focusing on emerging corporate debt will also be launched, he added.

The debt products will be managed by newly recruited Helene Williamson, who will lead a six-strong team of emerging debt specialists split between London, a major centre for emerging market debt, and Hong Kong.

Colonial First State Global Asset Management has over 100 billion pounds in assets under management.

(Reporting by Cecilia Valente; Editing by Sinead Cruise)