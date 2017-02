MILAN Fitch Ratings does not expect Italy to default on its debt, a senior official at the ratings agency said on Wednesday on the sidelines of a conference.

"That's certainly not our expectations, we still rate Italy 'A+', if we contemplated the possibility of a default we would have a much lower rating," said Edward Parker, Managing Director for Fitch's Sovereign and Supranational Group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"Italy has good fundamentals despite its low growth," he said.

(Reporting By Giulio Piovaccari)