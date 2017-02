Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded the credit rating of UBS AG and placed five other European banks on credit watch negative.

UBS's long-term issuer default rating was lowered to A from A+ as part of a larger review of world banks.

The European banks were Barclays Bank Plc, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG and Societe Generale

Fitch said it expects to resolve the ratings watch within a short time and to take corresponding rating actions where warranted.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash)