LONDON A warning by ratings agency Fitch that it may cut the UK's AAA credit rating in the coming weeks shows how deep the country's economic problems remain but the government is on track to fix them, a Treasury spokesman said on Friday.

"This serves to underline that there are no easy answers to problems built up over many years. But we are, slowly but surely, fixing our country's economic problems," the Treasury spokesman said.

"As the (Chancellor) said at the budget: it's taking longer than anyone hoped, but we're on the right track," he said in a statement after Fitch's announcement.

