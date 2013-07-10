MUMBAI India's Flipkart has raised $200 million (134.2 million pounds) from a clutch of private equity funds, the company said on Wednesday, in what could be the single largest investment in an e-commerce company in the country.

The money was raised from South African technology group Naspers Ltd and private equity funds Tiger Global and Accel Partners, Flipkart said in a statement.

All the three companies are existing investors in the Bangalore-based firm, which will use the funds for building and strengthening technology capabilities and bolstering its supply chain, it said.

The six-year-old company offers products across 17 categories and has more than 1 million unique visitors every day, it said.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)