TAMPA, Fla. A Florida middle school student may face criminal charges after confessing to throwing a wooden block at a vehicle in U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade as it drove through West Palm Beach on Friday, the local sheriff's office said.

Authorities received reports that a vehicle in the motorcade appeared to have been struck by a hard, small object, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The incident occurred while the motorcade was en route from the local airport to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

After the motorcade ended, law enforcement officers canvassed the area and found a "2 x 4" block by the side of the road, according to the release, which included a photo of what appeared to be a wooden block.

A middle school student confessed to throwing it and implicated four additional students involved, it said. None of the juveniles have been identified by law enforcement.

Authorities will file criminal charges with the local state attorney, the sheriff's office said. Additional details were not immediately available.

(Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Alan Crosby)