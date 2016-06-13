Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama waves to devotees outside the United Nations where the Human Rights Council is holding its 31st Session in Geneva, Switzerland, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday called the massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in which 50 people died, a "very serious tragedy."

Speaking at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, the Buddhist leader called on the audience to observe a moment of silence for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. "Yesterday, very serious tragedy, Orlando. So let us some silent prayer, OK," he said.

"Although, one Buddhist monk grows quite sceptical about the effects of prayer," he said. Real change required serious action, he said, adding that it was important not to lose "determination or courage."

"Then on top of that, some prayer is OK, no harm," he said.

Fifty people, including the gunman, the U.S.-born son of Afghan immigrants, died at the Orlando nightclub on Sunday morning.

