WASHINGTON The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives moved on Thursday to adjourn until the next day despite Democrats' demands for a vote on gun control legislation with a "sit in" protest.

Democrats took over the House floor for more than 15 hours to protest Republican leaders' refusal to consider any measures to address gun control in the wake of last week's mass shooting in Orlando.

