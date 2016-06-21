ORLANDO, Fla. U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch was due to meet on Tuesday with victims of the Orlando nightclub massacre, a day after the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the gunman had described himself as an "Islamic soldier" during the rampage.

Omar Mateen killed 49 people and wounded 53 others when he opened fire inside Pulse, a gay dance club, early on June 12 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. He was later killed by police after a three-hour standoff.

The 29-year-old U.S. citizen of Afghan descent pledged allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State militant group in a 911 call from the nightclub, but authorities said he appears to have been "self-radicalized" and to have acted alone.

Citing unnamed law enforcement officials, CNN said on Tuesday that Mateen visited Pulse earlier on the night of his attack. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Lynch was to visit Orlando on Tuesday to meet with survivors of the attack, victims' loved ones, first responders and others affected by the killings, the Department of Justice said.

She also will be briefed on the investigation, the department said, and address the media alongside U.S. Attorney A. Lee Bentley III of the Middle District of Florida.

In a transcript of the gunman's calls released by the FBI on Monday, Mateen told police negotiators to tell the U.S. government to stop bombing Syria and Iraq, and he threatened to strap bomb vests on hostages, though no explosives were found at the scene.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ron Hopper told a news conference on Monday the shooter had made his "murderous statements" in a "chilling, calm and deliberate manner."

Florida Governor Rick Scott and three sports stars visited some of the victims on Monday at an Orlando hospital.

Brazilian soccer player Kaka, who currently plays for Orlando City, former Red Sox and Yankees baseball player Johnny Damon and retired Orlando Magic basketball star Shaquille O'Neal posed for photos and handed out signed T-shirts.

Scott and his wife, Ann, presented the survivors, their families and hospital workers with the "Orlando Strong - Governor's Medal of Unity." Scott said everyone was inspired by their hope, love and courage.

"It's been an emotional day for me," said Kaka. "It's very nice to be here and see how these guys are recovering."

