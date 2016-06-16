ORLANDO, Fla President Barack Obama on Thursday said after meeting with survivors and family of victims killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history that if the United States does not act to control gun violence and homegrown terrorism, the massacres will continue.

"If we don't act we will keep seeing more massacres like this because we will be choosing to allow them to happen," Obama told reporters after the meetings in Orlando, home to the gay night club where 49 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in the shooting early on Sunday.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, writing by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)