Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. appears in court to plead guilty on domestic violence and other charges at the Clark County Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Nevada December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Sam Morris

LAS VEGAS Boxing welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. pleaded no contest on Friday to misdemeanour battery against a security guard, prosecutors said.

Mayweather, 34, who is widely regarded as the best defensive fighter of his generation, will pay a $1,000 (643.83 pounds) fine for the offense, according to the district attorney's office.

Mayweather's no contest plea was entered by his attorney as part of a larger plea deal that last week saw the boxer admit to wrongdoing in a separate 2010 attack on his ex-girlfriend, said Tess Driver, a spokeswoman for the Clark County District Attorney's Office.

Mayweather was sentenced to six months behind bars for that violent outburst, but half of that jail term was suspended. He has been ordered to appear in court on January 6 to be transferred to jail, officials said.

A no contest plea is treated as the equivalent of guilty in Nevada criminal courts.

Mayweather was acquitted earlier this year of threatening to send armed acquaintances to harm two security guards at a gated community in suburban Las Vegas where he lives.

The five-division World Boxing Council world champion boxer known as "Money" improved his professional record to a perfect 42-0, including 26 knockouts, with a fourth-round knockout of Victor Ortiz in Las Vegas in September to claim the World Boxing Council welterweight title.

