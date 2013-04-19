A Flybe aircraft lands at Edinburgh Airport in Scotland May 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

The Flybe Group Plc (FLYB.L) said underlying loss for the full year would be at the lower end of its previous expectations and revenue growth would be relatively muted.

Flybe, Europe's largest regional airline, said revenue for the year ended March 2013 would be in line with the year earlier, at the lower end of its previous forecast.

The company said in January that it expected year-on-year revenue growth of up to 2 percent.

It recorded total revenue of 615.3 million pounds in 2012.

Costs, including fuel, are estimated to increase by about 2.5 percent, in line with expectations, Flybe said.

Forward ticket sales revenue for Flybe UK for the 2013 summer flying programme currently shows an increase of 2 percent over the same period last year, driven by a growth in passengers.

Separately, airline company Dart Group Plc (DTG.L), which owns carrier Jet2.com, said pretax profit for the year ended March 31 would be ahead of current market expectations helped by lower-than-anticipated winter losses.

Flybe shares closed at 42 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, while those of Dart Group closed at 148.25 pence.

(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)