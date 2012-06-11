Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
LONDON Flybe, Europe's largest regional airline, posted a steep fall in full-year profit, hit by tough economic conditions in Britain and rising fuel costs.
The British carrier on Monday reported underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and restructuring (EBITDAR) of 88.8 million pounds ($136.9 million) for the year to the end of March. Group revenues rose 3.3 percent to 615.3 million pounds.
It called the performance, which was hit by a 5 percent decline in its core UK market and 3.7 million pounds of losses at its Flybe Europe division, "disappointing".
Flybe and Finnair last year bought Finland's biggest domestic carrier Finnish Commuter Airlines (FCA) for $35 million to expand in the Baltic market.
It was also negatively impacted by inflationary pressures and high fuel prices.
The company, which floated in London in 2010, said its fuel costs rose 15 percent to 106.4 million pounds during the year.
($1 = 0.6486 British pounds)
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.