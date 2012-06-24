WELLINGTON New Zealand's Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, is set to open its doors to investors with the launch of a $400 million (256.5 million pounds) fund, but for foreign players there is less on offer than they would like and it may just end up being a mainly local affair.

On one hand, investors would get rare exposure to a globally ambitious company in an industry that can only grow as demand for milk in China and other emerging economies soars.

But while Fonterra controls one-third of globally traded dairy and accounts for 27 percent of New Zealand's exports and 10 percent of its GDP, the fund is not that big and only offers non-voting shares in a structurally complex co-operative of 10,500 farmers.

Fonterra also lacks the capital, consumer brand recognition and profit margins of rivals Danone (DANO.PA) and Nestle NESN.VX.

"It's way too small," Jeff Stent, an analyst at Exane BNP Paribas in London who looks at the European dairy sector, said of the fund.

"Effectively you're asking people to have interest in an illiquid investment, which is largely based on commodity trends. It's a very different business (from Danone or Nestle). Fonterra's really just on the supply chain."

Eager to secure a less volatile capital base, Fonterra has designed the fund, set to be approved later on Monday, to provide liquidity for a new share trading scheme among its farmers. Currently the co-op itself must redeem shares when farmers cut milk production or leave the co-op, or issue shares when milk production is increased or farmers join.

With the new fund and farmer share-trading scheme, it hopes to avoid a repeat of a situation four years ago when its balance sheet took a NZ$600 million hit after drought hit production, leading to a mass redemption of shares.

It also wants to keep the fund small enough to win a strong mandate from its farmers as some members have been worried the fund could mark the start of farmers losing control of the co-operative.

To satisfy them, Fonterra has scaled back the potential size of fund to no more than 20 percent of its equity, adding that in practice the NZ$500 million fund would be around 7-12 percent of shares on issue.

Investors also find Fonterra difficult to value because of the company's structure, under which farmers control the milk supply while leaving the processing and brands business to a management team.

And while Fonterra's profits have climbed steadily as global dairy prices have exploded, it faces higher costs than rivals to process and sell its brands.

It has logged operating profit margins of 8-10 percent since 2009, compared with about 14-16 percent for Switzerland's Nestle and 16 percent for France's Danone.

The company's exclusive focus on dairy products is also a handicap, with one Taipei-based manager of a commodity and consumer goods-related equity fund saying Fonterra did not fit his investment criteria.

"We're interested in companies which are exposed to the consumer cycle and emerging markets, but which also have a big mix of products," he said.

WHITE GOLD

But if the glass is half-empty for some, others see demand strong among domestic investors for whom New Zealand's "white gold" is as much as part of the country's national identity as sheep, the All Blacks and Lord of the Rings films.

And Fonterra, New Zealand's biggest firm with some $16 billion in revenue, says domestic investors will take priority.

"We haven't got a number, but I hope that a majority (of investment) comes out of New Zealand," Fonterra Chairman Henry van der Heyden told Reuters in an interview.

Shares in the fund, which will be listed on New Zealand's stock exchange, have been shopped to mainly investors in Australasia, with underwriters highlighting the opportunity for direct exposure to the dairy industry as dividends will linked to benchmark global dairy prices set at Fonterra's fortnightly auctions.

And although its profit margins may not be stellar, global demand for milk and other dairy foods is unlikely to fall.

"Fonterra makes more than half of its profits from processing core milk ingredients, which provide lower but very stable returns," said a source in Sydney with direct knowledge of the offering.

STEADY EXPANSION

Fonterra has been slowly but steadily expanding its global presence, and analysts say it is one of the best placed foreign firms to benefit from demand in China - a key market where it expects demand will outstrip supply by 2020.

It is planning to crank up its China output of fresh milk to 1.0 billion litres by 2020, a huge jump from the current 55 million litres.

But Fonterra has yet to erase the stain of having dragged its feet in getting Chinese dairy company Sanlu, in which it was a major shareholder, to recall melamine-tainted milk which killed at least six children in 2008. Sanlu has since collapsed.

Partly as a result of the scandal, Fonterra is currently the only major foreign dairy player that owns its cows in China, giving it valuable control over its supply chain.

Outside China, it has taken a majority stake in leading Chilean dairy firm Soprole, and operates ventures with the Dairy Farmers of America in the United States, and with Nestle in South America. It also plans new factories in Indonesia and the Netherlands.

Fonterra gains nearly half its revenue from providing ingredients in food but it's also wants to invest more in its relatively unknown consumer brands such as Anlene fortified milk products and Anmum infant formula.

The shift to China and other overseas markets could one day mean more structural change for Fonterra, but many shareholders say they recognise the co-op needs to expand if it wants to stay on top of the global dairy industry.

William Stolte, a farmer based in Carterton, just outside Wellington, said that selling milk to China never crossed his mind when he began as a dairy farmer 30 years ago.

"If we don't move forward because of a fear of what could happen in another 20 years' time, we'll just end up burying ourselves."

(Additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram in Sydney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)