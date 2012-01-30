Nestle cereal boxes are pictured through a logo in the company supermarket at the Nestle headquarters in Vevey, February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

LONDON Europe's top food groups, Unilever, Danone, and Nestle, will report that growth slowed at the end of 2011 and are expected to warn of an even tougher year ahead as steadier commodity costs give them less room to raise prices and offset weaker economies.

The prolonged euro zone crisis and worries over a slowdown in key emerging markets will give all groups reason to be cautious over the outlook for 2012.

"After 6-8 percent organic sales growth in 2011, food sector sales growth looks set to slow to 4-5 percent in 2012 due to tough comparisons, a weak consumer and lower pricing," said analyst Robert Waldschmidt at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Analysts at UBS estimate Danone (DANO.PA) has the highest exposure to the euro zone with 40 percent of its sales from the troubled 17-member single currency region compared to some 24 percent from Nestle NESN.NV and just 23 percent from Unilever (ULVR.L).

This is reflected in Danone's shares, which are trading at the lowest rating of the three at 14.6 times 2012 earnings compared to Nestle, with its wider geographic spread, on 16.2 times. Unilever, with the highest exposure to emerging markets, is trading at 14.9 times earnings.

Unilever, the maker of brands like Hellmann's, Lipton and Knorr, is set to show the fastest quarterly growth at 6.8 percent of the three groups on Feb 2, but this will be driven by raising prices which will become more difficult in future as economies weaken.

"Unilever remains vulnerable to weak consumer sentiment and down-trading in developed markets particularly western Europe which accounts for 29 percent of operating profit," said Citi's analyst Robert Dickinson.

The world's third biggest food group after Nestle and Kraft KFT.N, Unilever suffered a 15 percent jump, or an extra spend of 2.5 billion euros, on commodities in 2011. This is expected to be offset by higher prices and big cost savings to achieve Unilever's own "flat to slightly down" 2011 margin forecast.

The Anglo-Dutch group expects to see a significant slowdown in raw material inflation to 1-2 percent in 2012, and - given the company hedges many inputs six months ahead - will only see the full benefits of lower costs in the second half of 2012.

GREEK YOGHURT

Danone, the world's largest yoghurt maker which reports on Feb 15, will also see a slowdown in fourth quarter underlying sales growth to 5.6 percent, but this will still leave the Paris-based maker of Activia yoghurt and Evian bottled water within its target range of 6-8 percent for full year 2011.

Analysts say Russia and the United States will be key in investors' minds since growth there fell flat in the third quarter as the former saw big milk cost rises, while the latter suffered due to Danone's lack of an established presence in the rapidly-growing Greek yoghurt market.

Analyst Polly Barclay at JP Morgan says double digit growth should return by the end of 2012 with Russian growth picking up and profitability improving, while U.S. growth should be helped by new capacity in Greek yoghurt manufacturing by mid-2012.

Switzerland's Nestle, home to Nescafe coffee and Kitkat chocolate bars and due to report on Feb 16, will see growth slowing but should show resilience thanks to strong brands like Nespresso coffee in western Europe, analysts said.

The food giant is set to beat its long-term Nestle model for 5-6 percent annual underlying growth in 2011, but growth in 2012 is set to slow back into that range, while analysts will be keen to hear what Nestle has to say on acquisitions after cancelling its share buy-back programme in August 2011.

The Vevey-based group said this was due to its drive for growth organically and by acquisitions, and market talk has centred on its interest in Pfizer's (PFE.N) infant nutrition business which is up for sale with a $10 billion price tag.

(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)