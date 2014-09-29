Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
LONDON Watford's Spanish coach Oscar Garcia has stepped down for health reasons and been replaced by Billy McKinlay, the English Championship side said on Monday.
The 41-year-old was hospitalised earlier this month after experiencing chest pains and although he was since discharged, he has decided to step down.
"I was closely involved with the appointment of Billy McKinlay, because I was aware that I may not be able to return," he told the club's website.
"I always wanted an experienced British coach within our set-up, because it's important to have that mix of cultures and experience with this squad."
Scott Duxbury, the club's chief executive, added: "We appreciate Oscar's candour in placing the best interest of Watford FC ahead of his own personal thoughts and we wish him well for his future in football."
McKinlay, 45, is a former Scotland international and currently assistant manager of Northern Ireland.
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.