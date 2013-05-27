Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
NEW YORK Shares of Ford Motor Co (F.N) have surged nearly 40 percent over the past year, but the company isn't yet firing on all cylinders, said Barron's in its May 27 edition.
Last quarter, Ford's pretax profit in North America reached the highest level in a decade, but losses in Europe widened.
The good news is that demand in Europe appears close to bottoming out, and may have done so already, Barron's said.
As the continent becomes less of a drag, the stock could climb another 50 percent over the next two years, Barron's said.
Ford shares finished at $14.79 (9.77 pounds) on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.