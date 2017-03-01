Attack at mosque in Afghan capital Kabul - Interior Ministry
KABUL A mosque in Kabul was targeted late on Thursday in what the Interior Ministry called a "terrorist attack".
LONDON British trade union GMB said on Wednesday that company bosses from Ford had confirmed plans to cut 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales.
GMB said the losses, which had been flagged by another union earlier on Wednesday, had been confirmed during meetings at the plant in Bridgend.
The company's plan was to cut 1,100 jobs over a five-year period, leaving a workforce of just 600 at the plant.
"The nightmare for our members at Bridgend has unfortunately come true," said Jeff Beck from the GMB.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon)
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to eradicate spiralling poverty and ensure people were properly housed and paid, in a marathon TV appearance on Thursday that looked like a pitch to voters ahead of a presidential election next year.
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces said they were about to complete the encirclement of Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, after taking control of a neighbouring district on Thursday.