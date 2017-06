FILE PHOTO: Ford Motor Company CEO Mark Fields speaks at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York City, U.S. April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

WASHINGTON Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.

Jim Hackett, 62, a former chief executive of Steelcase Inc who is chairman of Ford Smart Mobility LLC, will take over at the No. 2 U.S. automaker, the company confirmed. Ford also announced a new management structure and named three executives to new positions.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)