GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
MEXICO CITY Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it expects no immediate impact on employment levels due to the carmaker's announcement it would be exporting its next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than Mexico.
"We expect no immediate impact on our levels of employment as a result of this decision," Ford de Mexico said in a statement after being asked by Reuters how the announcement would affect its plant in Hermosillo in northern Mexico.
"We will continue producing the Fusion and the Lincoln MKZ and its hybrid versions in Hermosillo," it added.
Ford added that its business in Mexico would continue being a "major and critical" part of its North American operations.
(Reporting by Dave Graham)
MEXICO CITY A second U-turn this year by Ford Motor Co in Mexico has raised the spectre of Chinese competition for local carmaking, adding to pressure on the industry after repeated threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to saddle it with punitive tariffs.
WOLFSBURG, Germany Volkswagen is reducing the workforce at its core division more rapidly than planned, its human resources chief said, helping the brand make progress on cost cuts needed to revive the business.