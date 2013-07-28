A Ford C-max Energi hybrid car is seen on display during the press days for the North American International Auto show in Detroit, Michigan, in this January 11, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files

Ford Motor Co (F.N) said it was recalling 33,021 C-Max hybrid cars because a roof component did not meet requirements for protecting against head injuries.

The vehicles were built between January 19, 2012, and June 26, 2013, in Michigan. Only vehicles without the optional panoramic glass roof are included in the recall.

Ford said it would install plastic energy-absorbing material under the roof on both sides of the vehicle to correct the problem.

No accidents or injuries have been attributed to the issue, the company said. Tests by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the company uncovered the roof safety issue.

(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)