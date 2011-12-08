A Ford logo is seen on the front of a Ford Focus during the press days for the North American International Auto show in Detroit, Michigan, January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

DETROIT Ford Motor Co (F.N) restored its dividend for the first time in five years on Thursday, with a quarterly payout of 5 cents per share that the No. 2 U.S. automaker said it could maintain during any future downturn.

The dividend, payable to common and Class B shareholders in March, will cost Ford about $760 million a year. The company has little more than 3.8 billion shares outstanding, according to the latest regulatory filing.

The company last paid a quarterly dividend, also 5 cents a share, in September 2006 when Ford was in crisis mode. That same month, Ford Chairman Bill Ford brought in Alan Mulally as chief executive to lead a turnaround credited with staving off a bankruptcy.

"Compared to the past, we've substantially restructured the company," Chief Financial Officer Lewis Booth said during a conference call. "Our breakeven is lower than it was and we would expect this to be a sustainable dividend."

Ford's move may raise questions about what U.S. rival General Motors Co (GM.N) will do with its gigantic cash pile, Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli said in a research note.

GM, which took a federal bailout and returned to the public markets in November 2010, ended the third quarter with $33 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

"Although we do not see an immediate read-through, we have to believe that Ford's dividend may put more pressure on GM to deploy cash at some point next year," Michaeli said.

Ford's decision to restore the dividend comes as it faces a slowdown in the European auto market that has pinched profit margins. In the third quarter, Ford lost $306 million in Europe, where GM is also struggling.

Booth said the recent austerity measures taken by governments in Europe to stem the debt crisis have resulted in a slow auto market. Still, Ford believes the company is strong enough to restore the dividend.

"We've done some stress testing, clearly looking at different scenarios in Europe as part of that stress testing, and we feel comfortable on a worldwide basis that we can restart the dividend," Booth told reporters.

NO PRESSURE FROM FORD FAMILY

Mulally, with the backing of the Ford family, has led a restructuring of Ford that included borrowing more than $23 billion from banks and implementing "One Ford" plan, to simplify and unify product development and supplies.

"The industry's vast restructuring over the years has yielded a 'new auto' platform where companies can feel confident paying dividends despite macro uncertainties," Michaeli wrote.

Ford previously said it would revive the dividend after achieving an investment grade credit rating. But recently, executives indicated a dividend could be paid sooner.

Booth said the decision was driven by management and was not influenced by shareholders including the Ford family, who owns 70.8 million class B shares.

The family is poised to receive a first-quarter payout of $3.54 million from the Class B shares.

Ford, the only U.S. automaker not to take a federal bailout in 2009, is considered the strongest of the three Detroit automakers. In October, Ford posted its tenth straight quarterly profit and signed a deal with the United Auto Workers union that would increase labour costs by less than 1 percent a year.

Ford shares were down 2.5 percent at $10.80 on Thursday afternoon, after falling as much as 3.8 earlier in the session, before the announcement. The S&P 500 Index was down 1.8 percent.

(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Matthew Lewis)