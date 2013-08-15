The Ford logo is pictured on the rooftop of Austria's Ford head branch in Vienna March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

FRANKFURT/DETROIT Europe's car market may have finally bottomed out, but pricing pressure will remain fierce until sales volumes pick up considerably, a senior executive at U.S. carmaker Ford (F.N) told Reuters.

While industry executives believe the worst is now behind them and second-quarter results showed surprising evidence that carmakers have a handle on costs, they have little choice but to offer margin-sapping incentives and discounts to shift volumes.

"From a pricing perspective I'm not seeing any relief at the moment yet," Ford Europe sales chief Roelant de Waard said in an interview after reporting sales in the company's 19 core European markets rose 8.7 percent to 90,000 vehicles in July.

