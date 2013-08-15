FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
FRANKFURT/DETROIT Europe's car market may have finally bottomed out, but pricing pressure will remain fierce until sales volumes pick up considerably, a senior executive at U.S. carmaker Ford (F.N) told Reuters.
While industry executives believe the worst is now behind them and second-quarter results showed surprising evidence that carmakers have a handle on costs, they have little choice but to offer margin-sapping incentives and discounts to shift volumes.
"From a pricing perspective I'm not seeing any relief at the moment yet," Ford Europe sales chief Roelant de Waard said in an interview after reporting sales in the company's 19 core European markets rose 8.7 percent to 90,000 vehicles in July.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.