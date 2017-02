A new Ford Mondeo car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

GENK, Belgium Ford Motor Co (F.N) will transfer the production of new versions of its Mondeo, S-Max and Galaxy models to Valencia, Spain, from Belgium, union representative Luc Prenen said on Wednesday.

The Belgian plant, which currently makes all three models, was to have started producing the new Mondeo in October 2013.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; writing by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield)