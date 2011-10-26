Ford logos are seen at the assembly line of the Ford car factory of Saarlouis, December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

DETROIT Ford Motor Co (F.N) reported lower third-quarter earnings after accounting for hedging against commodity price increases that did not materialise.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker on Wednesday posted its 10th consecutive quarterly profit, extending a recovery expected to clear the way for a resumption of dividends.

But Ford Chief Financial Officer Lewis Booth told reporters the company would not be addressing the timing of reinstituting a dividend on Wednesday.

Ford posted net income of $1.65 billion (1.03 billion pounds), or 41 cents per share, down from $1.69 billion, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $33.1 billion from $29 billion.

Excluding one-time items. Ford earned 46 cents per share. On average, analysts forecast 44 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Analysts expected revenue of $29.9 billion. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman, writing by Kevin Krolicki; editing by John Wallace)