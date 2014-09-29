Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
DETROIT Ford Motor Co (F.N) expects to build about 99 percent of its vehicles on just nine global platforms by 2016, according to product development chief Raj Nair.
The automaker now builds about 90 percent of its vehicles on 15 global platforms, Nair said Monday at a Ford briefing for analysts. Eventually, it plans to reduce the number of platforms to eight.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.
LONDON The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.