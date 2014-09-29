A Ford logo is seen on the grill of a 2015 F-150 truck outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DETROIT Ford Motor Co (F.N) expects to build about 99 percent of its vehicles on just nine global platforms by 2016, according to product development chief Raj Nair.

The automaker now builds about 90 percent of its vehicles on 15 global platforms, Nair said Monday at a Ford briefing for analysts. Eventually, it plans to reduce the number of platforms to eight.

