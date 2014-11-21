DETROIT Ford Motor Co (F.N) announced that the 2015 F-150 aluminum-intensive pickup truck, the most important model in its lineup, will get 5 percent to 29 percent better fuel economy than its previous versions.

An F-150 with an "EcoBoost" 3.5-liter engine and a shorter 4X2 cab will get fuel economy of 24 miles per gallon on the highway, 17 MPG in city driving and 20 MPG combined, Ford said.

Ford said it sent this week the first shipments of the 2015 F-150 from its primary truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and will get to U.S. dealers in the coming weeks. This rollout is on track with previous statements from Ford.

The F-150 has been the top-selling vehicle in North America since the 1970s.

